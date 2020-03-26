Fox Body Autocross Project

W

Warhorse Racing

Member
Feb 10, 2019
13
4
13
United States
I was looking for a project during the offseason, so I decided it was time to get my 1992 GT back out on an autocross course.

It’s a 1-owner, 65k mile car that I’ve had since I was 16. This Mustang means a lot to me. I want to make it a competitive autocross car, but I don’t want to cut up a classic. That means making mods that can be easily undone.

Project ThoroughbRED is all about showing love to a Solid Rear Axle Mustang, making targeted improvements to see what it can do against cars with coil overs, IRS-swaps and massive tires, and helping other people who are looking to autocross their ponies without leaving permanent scars.

Here’s a link to the introduction to my video series…

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VwrBSePm9w


So far, I’ve posted 4 parts:

Part 1: PAST to PRESENT MODS, covers all the mods I previously made to the car.

Part 2: WEIGHT REDUCTION, details the parts I used to shed 142 lbs.

Part 3: SUSPENSION UPGRADES, shows how I got the weak links out of my suspension.

Part 4: HOW TO ADJUST YOUR AUTOCROSS SUSPENSION, provides a simple method for using adjustable struts & shocks and Steeda’s adjustable rear sway bar to get the most out of the suspension mods I’ve made.

There are also companion videos that share my INITIAL THOUGHTS & INSTALL TIPS for the mods.

I’ll post detailed real-world reviews after I’ve tested these parts on an autocross course.

Thanks for checking out the project. If you have any questions, please ask here or in the comments.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C For Sale Moser 8.8 Rearend Drivetrain Parts 0
C For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End Drivetrain Parts 0
T No/Low Optioned Fox Bodies 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Habu135 For Sale Ashtray Door Repair Kit Interior Exterior Parts 0
H SOLD 1991 Mustang Fox Body, Autocross Racer Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 11
Similar threads
For Sale Moser 8.8 Rearend
For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End
No/Low Optioned Fox Bodies
For Sale Ashtray Door Repair Kit
SOLD 1991 Mustang Fox Body, Autocross Racer
Top Bottom