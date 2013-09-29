Fox Body Convertible Interior Quarter Panel And Seat Belts

C

Cadillac Bob

New Member
Sep 29, 2013
3
0
2
49
When recently attempting to swap the quarter trim in my 90 fox convertible I unfortunately discovered noone makes reproduction interior quarter panels for for the 90-93, only for the 79-89. That bummed me out because all the junk yard pieces I found were in worse shape than mine. The 79-89 ones wont work in the 90-93 because the seat belts are a totally different design and are mounted way different.

I looked into using 79-89 seat belts, but that too was a no-go as the mounting points were totally different as there was no way without major fabrication to make them fit, and there was no way that the 79-89 panels would fit in my 90-93.

Along with being crappy looking, the 90-93 panels are wider which limits how far you can recline your seats as well and being 6'5, that too was a major downside to the 90-93 interior panels.

So with all that being said, I made a seat belt relocator kit that allows you to use 79-89 interior quarter trim in a 90-93 convertible. It is a very simple bolt in-kit that requires no welding or fab work. Since I was so happy with the results and I have to imagine there are more people than me who wishes there was an off the shelf solution (none currently exists!) I was curious if I mass produced this kit if there would be many people out there who would buy it.

I think I can make and sell them for between $99 and $149 ea. Based on that, is there anyone out there who would interested? I didnt want to go through the time and expense if there werent any takers.

If thats something you or someone you know could use, drop me a line!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
10,988
8,255
204
In the garage
3...2...1.....

combination-lock-ch.jpg
 
C

Cadillac Bob

New Member
Sep 29, 2013
3
0
2
49
Umm, is that implying that there is a problem with this thread? Seemed liked the right place to get feedback on a fox related item. Unless you have struggled with trying to fix or find 90-93 panels you cant appreciate what a frustrating problem it is. It will cost me over $1000 to have my home made mounts professionally prototyped for mass production and I would really like to know if there are many others with the same problem to know if its worth doing.
 
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
15 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,232
2,653
223
gainesville
dont even hint that you want to sell anything outside of the classified sections. other than that you have a great idea. I think you if you reword your original post and add some pics it could be very helpful to our vert owners. I remember when I had my verts finding interior parts in good condition was near impossible.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
C

Cadillac Bob

New Member
Sep 29, 2013
3
0
2
49
stykthyn said:
dont even hint that you want to sell anything outside of the classified sections. other than that you have a great idea. I think you if you reword your original post and add some pics it could be very helpful to our vert owners. I remember when I had my verts finding interior parts in good condition was near impossible.
Click to expand...

Well I definitely dont have anything for sale, just the one kit I made for my own use. I was only hoping to gauge interest before embarking on the tedious and expensive path to reproduce them. I figured if enough people were interested id file the patent application and start putting up photos and pricing online to market them. If only like 10 people were hot for them I could make them by hand. If I ended up with 100, id have to look into a prototype and fab shop.

No sales here, just trying to see if there are other vert owners with the same problem as I had!
 
Last edited:
D

Davyjohn1970

New Member
Feb 9, 2022
1
0
1
51
Gaffney SC
Cadillac Bob said:
Well I definitely dont have anything for sale, just the one kit I made for my own use. I was only hoping to gauge interest before embarking on the tedious and expensive path to reproduce them. I figured if enough people were interested id file the patent application and start putting up photos and pricing online to market them. If only like 10 people were hot for them I could make them by hand. If I ended up with 100, id have to look into a prototype and fab shop.

No sales here, just trying to see if there are other vert owners with the same problem as I had!
Click to expand...
I need them brackets for my 91
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
32,085
13,905
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
I think this is a good idea.

stykthyn said:
dont even hint that you want to sell anything outside of the classified sections. other than that you have a great idea. I think you if you reword your original post and add some pics it could be very helpful to our vert owners. I remember when I had my verts finding interior parts in good condition was near impossible.
Click to expand...
...and this has been covered. :)

If you get this idea off of the ground, be sure to Private Message me with the ad that you place in the classifieds.

We also have a "services" forum here: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/forums/services-tuning-welding-mechanic-body-work.362/

It was probably wise to start here in order to gauge interest.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
WTB/Trade 90-93 convertible front seatbelt Drivers side - Black
Replies
0
Views
110
Interior Exterior Parts
Soup5915
S
I
Repo convertible Interior quarter trim panels?
Replies
1
Views
274
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
doctorj357
Rear Interior Panels - Swap Convertible in a Coupe?
Replies
0
Views
251
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
doctorj357
doctorj357
91TwighlightGT
Favorite Fox Bodystyle
Replies
76
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
B
Convertible rear interior quarter panel swap
Replies
1
Views
641
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Balboa1985
B
Top Bottom