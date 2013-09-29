Fox Body Convertible Interior Quarter Panel And Seat Belts

When recently attempting to swap the quarter trim in my 90 fox convertible I unfortunately discovered noone makes reproduction interior quarter panels for for the 90-93, only for the 79-89. That bummed me out because all the junk yard pieces I found were in worse shape than mine. The 79-89 ones wont work in the 90-93 because the seat belts are a totally different design and are mounted way different.



I looked into using 79-89 seat belts, but that too was a no-go as the mounting points were totally different as there was no way without major fabrication to make them fit, and there was no way that the 79-89 panels would fit in my 90-93.



Along with being crappy looking, the 90-93 panels are wider which limits how far you can recline your seats as well and being 6'5, that too was a major downside to the 90-93 interior panels.



So with all that being said, I made a seat belt relocator kit that allows you to use 79-89 interior quarter trim in a 90-93 convertible. It is a very simple bolt in-kit that requires no welding or fab work. Since I was so happy with the results and I have to imagine there are more people than me who wishes there was an off the shelf solution (none currently exists!) I was curious if I mass produced this kit if there would be many people out there who would buy it.



I think I can make and sell them for between $99 and $149 ea. Based on that, is there anyone out there who would interested? I didnt want to go through the time and expense if there werent any takers.



If thats something you or someone you know could use, drop me a line!