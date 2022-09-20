Fox Body Convertible Rear View Woes

Howdy all,

I tried replacing the glass in my convertible rear view mirror. Naturally, the 30+ year old plastic frame broke in two places and every plastic retaining clip snapped in the housing. I've got it all glued back together (it's rough but passable).

I was wondering if anyone has found other solutions for rear views for the fox body verts. No company I've found makes aftermarket replacements, and finding original assemblies is tough. Do rearviews from other year model verts work/look OK in the fox body verts?
It’s pretty common to swap in a Gentex Mirror. They are available from many modern vehicles and all over eBay or the boneyard.

There is a version from the Sebring that is lighted, like the convertible.


Gentex Mirror Install

So has anyone taken the time yet to install a Gentex rear-view mirror? I managed to score a Gentex 453 pretty cheap on Ebay. The one I bought has the homelink garage door buttons and a Temperature display. I didn't go for the one with the compass/temp combined (who uses the compass when they...
