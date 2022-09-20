Fox Body Convertible Rear View Woes

Howdy all,



I tried replacing the glass in my convertible rear view mirror. Naturally, the 30+ year old plastic frame broke in two places and every plastic retaining clip snapped in the housing. I've got it all glued back together (it's rough but passable).



I was wondering if anyone has found other solutions for rear views for the fox body verts. No company I've found makes aftermarket replacements, and finding original assemblies is tough. Do rearviews from other year model verts work/look OK in the fox body verts?

Thanks