Fox Body Data Tag Decoder

hey Guys, responding to an old thread here, but I am trying to find some info on production numbers for 93. I have a LX 5.0 5 Speed built in August of 93 which was the last month of production for the Foxbody, my car is black with a factory sunroof. I know there were 1915 black 5.0 LXs made in 93 and I know its not the last Fox made but tryin to find out how close it may be to being the last Black LX with the 5.0 5 speed sunroof options. Finding the sunroof numbers has been nearly impossible. Also I do know that going by the assembly number in my vin there were only 1417 Foxbodys made after mine but that includes 4 cylinder cars an all. So taking into consideration the options on m car, I know its down to with in the last 159 cars built. Just really need to find my production date to help narrow this down. Can anyone point me in the right direction to get any info available here?