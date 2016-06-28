Fox Body Data Tag Decoder

KevinV
Member
-
- Jan 9, 2001
-
- 61
-
- 4
-
- 8
I've tried to search for one and no luck. One on mustanggt.com is dead. Another site worked but I couldn't find the decoder anywhere on it.
Is there a decoder site anywhere?
Otherwise I'd like to know what the below is.
Exterior - PD
Paint Colors - YJ
DSO - 56
Body - GT3
VR - blank
Mldg. - L
Int Trim - D6
Tape - blank
R - 5
S - blank
AX - M
TR - 2BOBB
Any help on a site or decoding the above would be appreciated.
Thanks,
Kevin
