Fox Body Data Tag Decoder

Jan 9, 2001
I've tried to search for one and no luck. One on mustanggt.com is dead. Another site worked but I couldn't find the decoder anywhere on it.

Is there a decoder site anywhere?

Otherwise I'd like to know what the below is.

Exterior - PD
Paint Colors - YJ
DSO - 56
Body - GT3
VR - blank
Mldg. - L
Int Trim - D6
Tape - blank
R - 5
S - blank
AX - M
TR - 2BOBB

Any help on a site or decoding the above would be appreciated.
Thanks,
Kevin
 

1

Sep 16, 2021
hey Guys, responding to an old thread here, but I am trying to find some info on production numbers for 93. I have a LX 5.0 5 Speed built in August of 93 which was the last month of production for the Foxbody, my car is black with a factory sunroof. I know there were 1915 black 5.0 LXs made in 93 and I know its not the last Fox made but tryin to find out how close it may be to being the last Black LX with the 5.0 5 speed sunroof options. Finding the sunroof numbers has been nearly impossible. Also I do know that going by the assembly number in my vin there were only 1417 Foxbodys made after mine but that includes 4 cylinder cars an all. So taking into consideration the options on m car, I know its down to with in the last 159 cars built. Just really need to find my production date to help narrow this down. Can anyone point me in the right direction to get any info available here?
 

1Faststang said:
hey Guys, responding to an old thread here, but I am trying to find some info on production numbers for 93. I have a LX 5.0 5 Speed built in August of 93 which was the last month of production for the Foxbody, my car is black with a factory sunroof. I know there were 1915 black 5.0 LXs made in 93 and I know its not the last Fox made but tryin to find out how close it may be to being the last Black LX with the 5.0 5 speed sunroof options. Finding the sunroof numbers has been nearly impossible. Also I do know that going by the assembly number in my vin there were only 1417 Foxbodys made after mine but that includes 4 cylinder cars an all. So taking into consideration the options on m car, I know its down to with in the last 159 cars built. Just really need to find my production date to help narrow this down. Can anyone point me in the right direction to get any info available here?
Click to expand...
You could always give a Marti report a try.

Marti Auto Works - Marti Report

A licensed manufacturer of true 'reproduction' parts for vintage Ford & Mercury cars, 1960-1973. Contact us for mail order retail sales, or wholesale account information.
www.martiauto.com
 
1Faststang said:
hey Guys, responding to an old thread here, but I am trying to find some info on production numbers for 93. I have a LX 5.0 5 Speed built in August of 93 which was the last month of production for the Foxbody, my car is black with a factory sunroof. I know there were 1915 black 5.0 LXs made in 93 and I know its not the last Fox made but tryin to find out how close it may be to being the last Black LX with the 5.0 5 speed sunroof options. Finding the sunroof numbers has been nearly impossible. Also I do know that going by the assembly number in my vin there were only 1417 Foxbodys made after mine but that includes 4 cylinder cars an all. So taking into consideration the options on m car, I know its down to with in the last 159 cars built. Just really need to find my production date to help narrow this down. Can anyone point me in the right direction to get any info available here?
Click to expand...
Been so long since l looked but l think the metal buck tag on the radiator core support might have the production date on it.
 
Shakerhood said:
Been so long since l looked but l think the metal buck tag on the radiator core support might have the production date on it.
Click to expand...


It doesn't. It's just build configuration/colors/trim/options and VIN number.

Only think on the car closest to the date would be the door sticker but only to the month.


OP, flip your glovebox down and look behind it. Quite often, a date is written on the back of the glovebox. It may be month and day.
 
1988+ buck tags do have a date on them but that is the scheduled build date. It is not necessarily the actual build date.

There is no way a Marti "report" is going to tell you what you're asking. You would need to pay for custom research. Call and ask if they can do it.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
It doesn't. It's just build configuration/colors/trim/options and VIN number.

Only think on the car closest to the date would be the door sticker but only to the month.


OP, flip your glovebox down and look behind it. Quite often, a date is written on the back of the glovebox. It may be month and day.
Click to expand...
Thanks, I will look there this afternoon>
 
Hey all. Was just reading this old thread and flipped my glovebox down as 5L5 stated which revealed a date of 5/16/1991.
My door sticker says 6/91 (no day). This is interesting.... Curious to see what the Marti Report says. Their deluxe report supposably provides several interesting dates. Looks like my build was in May and she was stamped and rolled out the assembly line door in June perhaps....
Anyway, thanks for more tips 5L5. That glovebox date is very interesting to me.
28570927-1815-4CB3-A945-A381276F8997.jpeg
AD90D83A-4685-4F3E-8FF9-A09A9BD17E98.png
 
91AOD5.0LX said:
Hey all. Was just reading this old thread and flipped my glovebox down as 5L5 stated which revealed a date of 5/16/1991.
My door sticker says 6/91 (no day). This is interesting.... Curious to see what the Marti Report says. Their deluxe report supposably provides several interesting dates. Looks like my build was in May and she was stamped and rolled out the assembly line door in June perhaps....
Anyway, thanks for more tips 5L5. That glovebox date is very interesting to me.
28570927-1815-4CB3-A945-A381276F8997.jpeg
AD90D83A-4685-4F3E-8FF9-A09A9BD17E98.png
Click to expand...
 
