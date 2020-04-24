fox body difference 79-81 and 82-93

Hi there



I'm looking at replacing the carpet in my 82 Capri, so there isn't also of sites supporting parts for Capri's, but there is plenty for Fox body and from what i understand Fox body and Carpi share platforms.



Now to my question, are there any differences in the floor pan of a fox body year 79-81 and 83-93, of cause comparing hatch to hatch ?



thanks for a great forum.



Claus