Fox Body Front Suspension Question

I’m slowly making progress on my ‘86 GT. It’s running, and I’m driving it. I notice the steering is a little sensitive on the highway at speed (70+) and figure it’s time to replace the front suspension bushings.



in looking at options, I can buy just the lower control arm bushings, or I can buy new lower control arms which include the bushings already installed along with new ball joints. If I were to go that route, I can buy the LCAs from Ford, reproductions from LMR, or replacements from Dorman, Moog or others. Can anyone offer any insight on which options are the best?