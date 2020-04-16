Fox Body Front Suspension Question

Willybill32
Member
-
- Jul 16, 2019
-
- 37
-
- 19
-
- 18
I’m slowly making progress on my ‘86 GT. It’s running, and I’m driving it. I notice the steering is a little sensitive on the highway at speed (70+) and figure it’s time to replace the front suspension bushings.
in looking at options, I can buy just the lower control arm bushings, or I can buy new lower control arms which include the bushings already installed along with new ball joints. If I were to go that route, I can buy the LCAs from Ford, reproductions from LMR, or replacements from Dorman, Moog or others. Can anyone offer any insight on which options are the best?
in looking at options, I can buy just the lower control arm bushings, or I can buy new lower control arms which include the bushings already installed along with new ball joints. If I were to go that route, I can buy the LCAs from Ford, reproductions from LMR, or replacements from Dorman, Moog or others. Can anyone offer any insight on which options are the best?