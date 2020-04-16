Fox Body Front Suspension Question

Willybill32

Willybill32

Member
Jul 16, 2019
37
19
18
Lexington, KY
I’m slowly making progress on my ‘86 GT. It’s running, and I’m driving it. I notice the steering is a little sensitive on the highway at speed (70+) and figure it’s time to replace the front suspension bushings.

in looking at options, I can buy just the lower control arm bushings, or I can buy new lower control arms which include the bushings already installed along with new ball joints. If I were to go that route, I can buy the LCAs from Ford, reproductions from LMR, or replacements from Dorman, Moog or others. Can anyone offer any insight on which options are the best?
 

deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
964
467
104
THE BUCKET
I purchased the FRPP ones from LMR and they are good quality. The LMR ones are about $100 cheaper if you want to go that route. The quality of the ball joint is what I would be concerned about, but they do look like good repros.
 
Willybill32

Willybill32

Member
Jul 16, 2019
37
19
18
Lexington, KY
deathb4dismount said:
I purchased the FRPP ones from LMR and they are good quality. The LMR ones are about $100 cheaper if you want to go that route. The quality of the ball joint is what I would be concerned about, but they do look like good repros.
Click to expand...
Yeah, they look pretty good. I’m hoping to hear from someone that used the LMR repros to make sure they had a good experience. I found Moog LCAs as well, and always felt a Moog made good products.
 
