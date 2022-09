Let’s try thisApparently the numbers are white in the day, and then backlit in green when you turn the headlights on. coolWould be more accurate if they redid the RPM x 1000 text to match, and added the km/h but i see how that messes with the locations of the cruise/speed icons. Still it seems like they could have added volts and oil pressure easily. Hey Ford, take some feedback and make some tweaks!