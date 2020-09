Fox body mods- least favorite popular mod and guilty pleasure

Just a little forum game...



Post up your least favorite “popular mod” (or at least popular at one time)



and post up your one guilty pleasure mod that everyone will forever look down on you for...



least favorite mod: Saleen spoiler. I honestly never thought the thing looked good, but man it seemed like every other fox in the mid 2000’s would have its looks ruined by a Saleen spoiler.



guilty pleasure: Side exit exhaust.