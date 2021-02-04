Fox Body Mustang 1988 5.0 AOD - Overdrive Cable

Hello and good day everyone ! . . .



I am extremely new to this place, making my account only this week and this is not for myself but for a Puerto Rican friend of mine, she owns and is the 3rd owner of a " Fox Body Mustang 1988 AOD Transmission " 'stang. I've googled and found a total of 4 results for a 1988 Fox Body Overdrive Cable and apparently what I have found was not compatible with the 88 Fox, even though the article/sellers were saying that it would've been a perfect fit.



Is there any way I could get some help with this problem in any way? It'd be a nice gift for her to get her Fox what it needs !. . .Much appreciated, if you require any more details please let me know, I am from Europe though unfortunately so expect some response/replies to be quite a bit delayed at times!







Thank you kindly! ^^