Fox Body Mustang 1988 5.0 AOD - Overdrive Cable

Hello and good day everyone ! . . .

I am extremely new to this place, making my account only this week and this is not for myself but for a Puerto Rican friend of mine, she owns and is the 3rd owner of a " Fox Body Mustang 1988 AOD Transmission " 'stang. I've googled and found a total of 4 results for a 1988 Fox Body Overdrive Cable and apparently what I have found was not compatible with the 88 Fox, even though the article/sellers were saying that it would've been a perfect fit.

Is there any way I could get some help with this problem in any way? It'd be a nice gift for her to get her Fox what it needs !. . .Much appreciated, if you require any more details please let me know, I am from Europe though unfortunately so expect some response/replies to be quite a bit delayed at times!



Thank you kindly! ^^
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,601
4,726
203
43
Welcome to the forum !!!

This may help. It doesn't hook up like the factory one with the plastic bracket at the end but should work.

lmr.com

Performance Automatic Mustang AOD TV Kick Down Cable | 86-93

Replace your worn out AOD throttle valve cable with this re-designed heavy duty TV cable from Performance Automatic!
lmr.com lmr.com

This is the factory plastic bracket. They are known to break.

lmr.com

Mustang Throttle Cable Clip (86-93) 5.0 - LMR.com

Replace your missing 1986-1993 Mustang throttle cable clip with this 5.0 Resto replacement!
lmr.com lmr.com

The PA Performamce cable would work great for her.
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Well-Known Member
Apr 16, 2015
476
161
63
50
I keep looking for 89-97 V6 T-birds as they have the same cable. But as mentioned, not available as new anymore.
 
