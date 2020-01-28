Fox body mustang mild eng build

89 gt 5.0

306 stock block ,rods trw stock style pistons

rpm2 intake

30lbs injectors

76mm mass calibrated for 30lb injectors

70mm throttle body

bbk cold air intake

underdrive pullies

aluminum rad

bbk shorty headers catted h pipe magna pack cat back

4.10 gears

stock cam

K now looking at some heads for this motor and debating on afr165 or tw170 rr but not sold on anything just yet, just wanting a little input is all not a race car just looking to get the car in the 350-375hp range at the crank. I have read that a lot of people say the stock cam is not a bad cam