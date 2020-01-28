Fox body mustang mild eng build

northernhillbilly

Jan 27, 2020
north bay ontario
89 gt 5.0
306 stock block ,rods trw stock style pistons
rpm2 intake
30lbs injectors
76mm mass calibrated for 30lb injectors
70mm throttle body
bbk cold air intake
underdrive pullies
aluminum rad
bbk shorty headers catted h pipe magna pack cat back
4.10 gears
stock cam
K now looking at some heads for this motor and debating on afr165 or tw170 rr but not sold on anything just yet, just wanting a little input is all not a race car just looking to get the car in the 350-375hp range at the crank. I have read that a lot of people say the stock cam is not a bad cam
 

