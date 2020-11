Fox body power steering pump on a classic? (primary concern - pressure)

Onetim said: On the older pumps you can change the the pressure by the number of shims used in the pressure regulator, don't know about the Fox pumps, but would assume something simular or aftermarket. I installed a 69 351W and pump in a 66 with a stock rack assist system. All worked well, except the pump had too much flow, and was bypassing to the point where if I was ripping on the car the power steering dip stick would pop out. I think the fix would have been an under drive pulley but the car was stolen, ending all those problems. Click to expand...

https://marchperformance.com/ford.html

--and--

http://autospecialties.com/ford.html



...are pretty much the pulley and accessory drive heroes. If nothing else, you can get a good look at what is available after-market wise. You can also look at as a way to put your own drive system together. If there's a pulley you need that you cannot find anywhere, ASP can make it.



https://marchperformance.com/ford.html

--and--

http://autospecialties.com/ford.html

...are pretty much the pulley and accessory drive heroes. If nothing else, you can get a good look at what is available after-market wise. You can also look at as a way to put your own drive system together. If there's a pulley you need that you cannot find anywhere, ASP can make it.

Keep us up to date on your project!

Minor update (after many years, there was a 2 year move across the country and back which interfered). Glad I did a quick search, I was close to punching in a very big repostSo Summit also recommended a pressure reducer. To recap, I'm using:Pump - ADO-36p1212, which has many applications but V6 equipped 90 Bronco IIs & 91-94 Ford Explorers are first on the list ( https://www.summitracing.com/parts/ado-36p1212/ Pulley Set -(the one I was looking at)Pressure Reducer - mch-p306We pulled the flow regulator out of the pump... didn't want to come initially, but running the motor for about 10 minutes loosened it up.However, it isn't immediately clear where to stick the shims.The instructions (image attached) state that there is a 7/16" nut in the assembly, which needs to be removed. Instructions linked here: https://static.summitracing.com/global/images/instructions/mch-p306.pdf There was also a graphic included with the regulator which I can't find for the life of me, I'll post when I find.The problem - I cannot find a 7/16" nut anywhere, and thus don't know where to put the shims. Image of parts here:In any case, the guts of my power steering flow control valve/high pressure output all seem to be exactly as expected (matching generic diagrams like this: https://slideplayer.com/slide/6119738/18/images/64/POWER+STEERING+DIAGNOSIS+AND+TROUBLESHOOTING.jpg ). Where do I find this 7/16" nut? The flow control valve and output fitting don't appear to come apart any further. We definitely tried.All - I have the pullies installed. Looks great (waaaaay better than the fugly serpentine setup I pulled from that junkyard). Images attached.