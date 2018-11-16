Fox body power steering pump on a classic? (primary concern - pressure)

On the older pumps you can change the the pressure by the number of shims used in the pressure regulator, don't know about the Fox pumps, but would assume something simular or aftermarket. I installed a 69 351W and pump in a 66 with a stock rack assist system. All worked well, except the pump had too much flow, and was bypassing to the point where if I was ripping on the car the power steering dip stick would pop out. I think the fix would have been an under drive pulley but the car was stolen, ending all those problems.