Fox body power steering pump on a classic? (primary concern - pressure)

I want to throw a clean serpentine setup on my mustang (66 mustang, 408w... electric fan)... currently has a serpentine setup out of a ~90 bronco, including the power steering pump. The local pepboys made the stock rubber hoses work well (actually did a great job, looks pretty damn good), but they said when I picked it up that the bronco pump's higher pressure (Vs the previous setup, which was all stock 289) would eventually cause some leaks.
And it does, a little.
Most of the serpentine setups I see use Fox body pumps. My quick internet searches don't reveal any huge issues with classic owners using fox pumps... haven't run into one saying the pressure was too much for his stock oil lines or anything (yet).
So... is this considered plug and play? I'm sure the pump will fit (the bronco pump is huge and fit within the tiny 66 engine bay, so i'd be very surprised if clearance was an issue). I'd just hate to buy another pump with excess pressure.
Anything else to consider?
Looking at this kit on summit: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/mch-30326/overview/make/ford
