Fox body power steering pump on a classic? (primary concern - pressure)

I want to throw a clean serpentine setup on my mustang (66 mustang, 408w... electric fan)... currently has a serpentine setup out of a ~90 bronco, including the power steering pump. The local pepboys made the stock rubber hoses work well (actually did a great job, looks pretty damn good), but they said when I picked it up that the bronco pump's higher pressure (Vs the previous setup, which was all stock 289) would eventually cause some leaks.

And it does, a little.

Most of the serpentine setups I see use Fox body pumps. My quick internet searches don't reveal any huge issues with classic owners using fox pumps... haven't run into one saying the pressure was too much for his stock oil lines or anything (yet).

So... is this considered plug and play? I'm sure the pump will fit (the bronco pump is huge and fit within the tiny 66 engine bay, so i'd be very surprised if clearance was an issue). I'd just hate to buy another pump with excess pressure.

Anything else to consider?

Looking at this kit on summit: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/mch-30326/overview/make/ford
 

On the older pumps you can change the the pressure by the number of shims used in the pressure regulator, don't know about the Fox pumps, but would assume something simular or aftermarket. I installed a 69 351W and pump in a 66 with a stock rack assist system. All worked well, except the pump had too much flow, and was bypassing to the point where if I was ripping on the car the power steering dip stick would pop out. I think the fix would have been an under drive pulley but the car was stolen, ending all those problems.
 
These guys:

https://marchperformance.com/ford.html
--and--
http://autospecialties.com/ford.html

...are pretty much the pulley and accessory drive heroes. If nothing else, you can get a good look at what is available after-market wise. You can also look at as a way to put your own drive system together. If there's a pulley you need that you cannot find anywhere, ASP can make it.

Keep us up to date on your project!
 
Onetim said:
On the older pumps you can change the the pressure by the number of shims used in the pressure regulator, don't know about the Fox pumps, but would assume something simular or aftermarket. I installed a 69 351W and pump in a 66 with a stock rack assist system. All worked well, except the pump had too much flow, and was bypassing to the point where if I was ripping on the car the power steering dip stick would pop out. I think the fix would have been an under drive pulley but the car was stolen, ending all those problems.
Minor update (after many years, there was a 2 year move across the country and back which interfered). Glad I did a quick search, I was close to punching in a very big repost ;)

So Summit also recommended a pressure reducer. To recap, I'm using:
Pump - ADO-36p1212, which has many applications but V6 equipped 90 Bronco IIs & 91-94 Ford Explorers are first on the list (https://www.summitracing.com/parts/ado-36p1212/)
Pulley Set - MCH-30326 (the one I was looking at)
Pressure Reducer - mch-p306

We pulled the flow regulator out of the pump... didn't want to come initially, but running the motor for about 10 minutes loosened it up.

However, it isn't immediately clear where to stick the shims.

The instructions (image attached) state that there is a 7/16" nut in the assembly, which needs to be removed. Instructions linked here: https://static.summitracing.com/global/images/instructions/mch-p306.pdf

There was also a graphic included with the regulator which I can't find for the life of me, I'll post when I find.

The problem - I cannot find a 7/16" nut anywhere, and thus don't know where to put the shims. Image of parts here:
IMG_20201120_101212423.jpg


In any case, the guts of my power steering flow control valve/high pressure output all seem to be exactly as expected (matching generic diagrams like this: https://slideplayer.com/slide/6119738/18/images/64/POWER+STEERING+DIAGNOSIS+AND+TROUBLESHOOTING.jpg). Where do I find this 7/16" nut? The flow control valve and output fitting don't appear to come apart any further. We definitely tried.
Noobz347 said:
These guys:

https://marchperformance.com/ford.html
--and--
http://autospecialties.com/ford.html

...are pretty much the pulley and accessory drive heroes. If nothing else, you can get a good look at what is available after-market wise. You can also look at as a way to put your own drive system together. If there's a pulley you need that you cannot find anywhere, ASP can make it.

Keep us up to date on your project!
All - I have the pullies installed. Looks great (waaaaay better than the fugly serpentine setup I pulled from that junkyard). Images attached.
IMG_20201120_101107451.jpg
 
