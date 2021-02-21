Paint and Body Fox chassi differences

B

BearWolfe

New Member
Feb 21, 2021
1
0
1
49
LoUiSiAna
Background: I have an -86 Saleen that in its past been hit. I am questioning the repairs done as there's some misalignment in few spots. It seems it was hit hard on front drivers side by the fender diagonally or side ways.
Now, in the scrap yard I ran across a later version fox convertible that looks undamaged everywhere except a few spots of rust (not in the areas I may need). Where are the differences, if any, between an -86 V8 hatch as compared to an -87 4-banger or later convertible (which I presume it is)? I am planning to cut it by the the A pillar and use parts of the front clip or majority of it where needed in a future restoration. Or am I better of waiting on the correct parts donor to come along?

JY FOX VERT.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,907
11,044
224
Massachusetts
I believe for the parts you need, 86 would be identical up to 1989. 90+ had some changes in the strut towers but I don’t think it would matter if you were doing the entire front clip
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mustang5L5
Foxbody Cruise Control information, location, wiring diagrams
Replies
22
Views
807
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
Paint and Body '86 Four Eye Headlight Fiberglass Assembly - Repair or Replace?
Replies
4
Views
489
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
91TwighlightGT
Favorite Fox Bodystyle
Replies
68
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BlakeusMaximus
BlakeusMaximus
pats91
Paint and Body Floor Pan Replacement - Can a SN95/New Edge floorpan be used in a Fox
Replies
4
Views
735
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rdub6
Rdub6
ARBOC39
The 93 Cobra Clone Build Project 2 (The Dr Phil free version)
Replies
11
Views
846
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ARBOC39
ARBOC39
Top Bottom