Background: I have an -86 Saleen that in its past been hit. I am questioning the repairs done as there's some misalignment in few spots. It seems it was hit hard on front drivers side by the fender diagonally or side ways.Now, in the scrap yard I ran across a later version fox convertible that looks undamaged everywhere except a few spots of rust (not in the areas I may need). Where are the differences, if any, between an -86 V8 hatch as compared to an -87 4-banger or later convertible (which I presume it is)? I am planning to cut it by the the A pillar and use parts of the front clip or majority of it where needed in a future restoration. Or am I better of waiting on the correct parts donor to come along?