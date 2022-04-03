I think I’m over thinking this, but how would one get this bolt out?
Previous owner put it back in like this and cannot get a socket it on it.
Tried different brands, non are thin enough
Window motor is crapping out and window is stuck down.
Swapped the window switches from each side and they are good.
Tried tapping on the door while holding the switch
Shutting the door while holding the switch.
Now I’m just trying to get the panel off to test/Change the motor
It worked fine to and from town. Neighbor waved me down and I put my window down and now nothing.
Maybe cut a socket? I do not think drilling it out would be a pain.
Needle nose to thick smh
