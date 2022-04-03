Fox Fox Door Armrest Bolt Issue

my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
I think I’m over thinking this, but how would one get this bolt out?

Previous owner put it back in like this and cannot get a socket it on it.

Tried different brands, non are thin enough
B134A20D-FAA0-4D67-8151-E40CDDEBE244.jpeg



Window motor is crapping out and window is stuck down.

Swapped the window switches from each side and they are good.

Tried tapping on the door while holding the switch

Shutting the door while holding the switch.

Now I’m just trying to get the panel off to test/Change the motor

It worked fine to and from town. Neighbor waved me down and I put my window down and now nothing.

Maybe cut a socket? I do not think drilling it out would be a pain.

Needle nose to thick smh
 

Try pushing down on the arm rest as you push a socket on the bolt.
 
my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
KRUISR said:
Try pushing down on the arm rest as you push a socket on the bolt.
I tried that it moved the whole panel together.

I also tried to taking a thin screwdriver pry up to maybe mark the plastic enough…no give
 
Are you using a 1/4" drive or 3/8"? I would think a 1/4 drive (8 or 9mm socket - don't remember which one it is) would work based on the pic.
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
1/4 drive socket, extension, tap it on with a hammer, just tap it on, I have a small 1/4 drive breaker bar that I could tap on while turning it but I'm not there.
 
my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
General karthief said:
1/4 drive socket, extension, tap it on with a hammer, just tap it on, I have a small 1/4 drive breaker bar that I could tap on while turning it but I'm not there.
I just hit a harbor freight socket with a grinder and did just that.

Just got it

Thanks everyone
 
my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
Also after I got the panel off…the window started working
 
First thing I learned working at the Lincoln dealer back in the diesel MK IV days
Pull the inop window motors out, drop them on the floor and they will work for 2 more years
 
?
If the motor spins going up and down, it is not the motor that is sticking
It's the track sticking, and then the circuit breaker opens up making you think the motor is stuck?
What is the remedy? You help the motor up some then it takes off right?
The armature irregularities I will call them make for an inop motor that also will not move until you help the window
However they will stop wherever and whenever
All the ones I have ever seen stick at the bottom could be fixed by adjusting the track and lubing the channels with the special silicone grease
Just the 2 vertical channel rail felts you grease with this stuff, (and the very inside of the upper rubber on the verts)
 
XL-10 and if you buy it over the counter at the Ford dealer they will maybe give you a little nozzle for it for free
You need the nozzle to use it
 
I work on a lot of windows
This stuff makes them work like new
Cadillacs Mercedes Honda this Ford stuff fixes them all
Got some stories about the stuff and the Honda dealer on Maui
 
wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
manicmechanic007 said:
I work on a lot of windows
So did I when I was a Union Journeyman Auto glass installer circa 1974 to 1981..... I saw ALOT of bad motors that stopped working in the open or closed position of a door glass...... You could sometimes wiggle the glass and get the window closed for the customer until their new motor was received and installed...
 
