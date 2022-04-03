?

If the motor spins going up and down, it is not the motor that is sticking

It's the track sticking, and then the circuit breaker opens up making you think the motor is stuck?

What is the remedy? You help the motor up some then it takes off right?

The armature irregularities I will call them make for an inop motor that also will not move until you help the window

However they will stop wherever and whenever

All the ones I have ever seen stick at the bottom could be fixed by adjusting the track and lubing the channels with the special silicone grease

Just the 2 vertical channel rail felts you grease with this stuff, (and the very inside of the upper rubber on the verts)