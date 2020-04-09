Engine Fox engine swap - cranks, fuel, spark and no start!

Cameron96

Newfoundland, Canada
I have just finished swapping a new 308 into my '88 and I have been having issues getting it to run. I have tried stabbing the distributor at multiple different points, I have tried setting the timing at 0*, 10* even so much as 20* and the most I can get it to do is run when holding the throttle half open. It will not rev past about 1k rpm. It will sputter and pop! I have fuel pressure, I have spark. I have checked the plugs a couple times are they smell like gas as if they are fouling out! I have cleaned them up twice!

The engine I am installing is essentially brand new with a 11.5:1 compression ratio. I am not familiar with aluminum heads and high compression ratios, is there something I should be doing differently with the timing to help it run? There is a paint pen mark on the 28* mark on my balancer from the previous owner but i have no idea what that could mean. My assumption is total timing advance for the previous carb setup!

I am at a loss as to what to check net, my gut is telling me it is timing related as I have triple checked for vacuum leaks and the firing order to be correct.

Any help or input will be greatly appreciated!! I will try to attach a video of what the car currently sounds like starting at 1/2 throttle and 20* timing
 

