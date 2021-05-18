Fox for sale, say it ain’t so man!!

1hot87gt said: Are the s550 seats tough to get into a Fox? A lot of modifications? My back is messed up from a bad car accident and the factory seats in my Fox almost make me not want to drive the car. Click to expand...

No not really, depends if you want to gut them, or run the tracks they are on, also if you want to run all the electrical stuff etc. I gutted them, bought some square tubing and measured out they originals track width etc. had it welded up, drilled mounting holes and that’s that, found the rear upholstery to match and had the rears covered to match. Now there is a dude I know on IG that actually fab’d brackets for the front and rear s550 seats to fit, did a great job. Sells the brackets, and has some how to vids.