Brakes Fox front spindles, what rear disc kits available?

I have a 5 lug conversion that consists of GT front spindles and Ranger rear drums. Is there an easy swap available to make it 4 wheel discs? I'd rather keep my spindles up front the way they are.
 

It sure does make wheel fitment easier with 94-95 spindles. Also rotor change is almost instant. But let's see what the brake guys say. I did the LMR kit that they used to have that was complete ($995). Basically '04 Cobra brakes.
 
