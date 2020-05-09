Fox Mustang Purchase Advice

Hey guys, im looking to buy a fox mustang for my summer weekends since i am from Canada. I am 30 years old and the fox always has been my favorite model and this is the year i am getting one. I have been looking at the market for couple of months and here in canada they are not that many availables for sell .......they have usually around 100-120k miles, some after markets mods, and kind of bad paint and interior. They go for about 4-6k. The ones that are clean with low mileage go for 10-15k. I am planning to keep the car for possibly ever of maybe sell it in 5 years from now. My question is, if i do get one with high mileage and repaint the car and do the interior , and fix the body to make it clean again, is it still going to keep a low value because of the high mileage? and what if the paint is original white and i paint it black is it not going to be desirable or will it always have a potential buyer out there as long as the car is clean and well maintained? I plan to drive the car about 3000km a year. My goal is not to resell the car at profit, i just want it to have some type of value just in case because im the king to take care of it and invest to keep it a1. Thanks guys!!