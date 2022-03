I’m in the process of restoring some quarter windows and trying to figure out what I put on the studs prior to install. After removal, it looked like there was a rubber type gasket around each of the 9 quarter window studs but they are all broken down and need replacing prior to install. I’ll be using 3M butyl tape around the perimeter but can’t seem to find anything anywhere on what to do with the studs.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.