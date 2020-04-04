Fox rear brake backing plate bolts

Red50Fox

Red50Fox

Active Member
May 6, 2019
105
9
28
62
Massachusetts
Silly question but... What size are the rear brake backing plate bolts on a Fox? I got my axle back from the shop and am starting to put stuff together, I can't find the backing plate bolts. I can buy them from LMR but don't want to wait for shipping. If I had the size I could run to the hardware store and pick them up tomorrow. Anyone know what size? BTW this Fox will be getting 5 lugs and disks using the LMR disk brake brackets.

Please let me know, if you know!


Thanks
 

