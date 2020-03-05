Hey guys,



I've tried to go through various threads looking for opinions about rear coil-overs vs. traditional springs, but I didn't get my exact answer, so I wanted to post. I picked up a set of used Bilstein struts with the Maximum Motorsports coil-over kit on them for $75. They are in great condition and while I really don't like the idea of used suspension parts, the price made them worth a shot. I need to pick up caster camber plates, so they are on the shelf for the time being. I have seen people post in forums about rear coil-overs not being necessary for street cars and I wanted to get people's opinions. My car is an 88 5.0 T-top car that will almost never see the track. Its a 306 with basic bolt on's for the time being. The suspension is stock (16" chrome ponies) with no lowering components at all yet. Its not a DD, just a weekend cruiser in great weather. Are coil-overs in the rear for my application overkill? I am concerned with added performance, but ride quality is more important to me. I understand that there are additional parts that need to be purchased based on what I go with, but in here I am mainly concerned with the concept of coil overs vs. traditional suspension for a street car. Thanks in advance for your opinions.



Adam