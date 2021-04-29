Fox seats in 94-04? (SOLVED / Pictures)

doctorj357

doctorj357

Member
Aug 7, 2018
74
16
18
43
Michigan
Wasn't sure which sub-forum this belonged in, but curious if anyone has ever put fox seats in their sn95? As I've tried the search, both here and google, I can only find results the other way around where people put sn95 seats in a fox, but it still provided me with a lot of good info, like;
  • The track mounting locations on the floor are identical between fox & sn95 but may require rewiring if pwr tracks are used
  • The common reason for putting sn95 seats in a fox is mostly cosmetic
  • The common reason most are uneasy after doing this mod is the sn95 sits considerably higher
I have a 95 GTS (v6 with GT undies). It comes with the standard V6 interior, cloth seats with manual tracks. My wife and I are 6'1 and are simply just not comfortable with the standard setup. Seat height wasn't awesome but tolerable, but mostly was just due to leg room. Then I put in a set of seat extenders and love the extra leg room now, but hate the height increase which appears to be a common theme. I'd like to lower the seats but not looking to engineer new brackets or spend $1k+ for recarros

So, I stand a chance to buy a decent set of seats from a 1990 fox, cloth with manual tracks. Its Titanium vs Opal gray and won't match 100%, but that's not my main concern. I just want a bolt-in solution. And because most people are unhappy with height 'increase' with sn95's in a fox, I can only presume presume if I put fox seats in my 95, it will sit lower. Just curious if anyone has ever done this and what was your take on the setup?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


doctorj357

doctorj357

Member
Aug 7, 2018
74
16
18
43
Michigan
Personally I didn't see what the rub is on Fox seats until I realized there are a few different kinds. The 'standard' is kind of blah so I can see why the distaste. But the ones I picked up, they were sport seats? , pwr lumbar, adjustable bolsters and pull-out knee support. That's kind of cool for a cloth seat. Picked them up for $50. For that price I figured its worth the experiment. They needed a good cleaning but in the end, I think it turned out pretty good.

And for a crude measurement, using a level and tape measure at different parts of the seat vs passenger seat, looks somewhere between .75-1in lower

Before
9YuCzNG.jpg


In progress
t8nV07u.jpg


Clean
RWsMCF1.jpg


Installed
zpti4sb.jpg

spsL12l.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bossed
2015 Mustang Seats In Fox
Replies
33
Views
15K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FoxMustangLvr
FoxMustangLvr
stanglx2002
Progress Thread '88 GT Hell Horse - All over the place
Replies
485
Views
48K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
stanglx2002
stanglx2002
Christian Cornwell
Car Wont Run With Tps
Replies
11
Views
721
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Christian Cornwell
Christian Cornwell
N
A 'bit' Of A Mustang-a-holic
Replies
7
Views
666
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ernnessstoo
E
TMIproducts
The Most Common Question I Get Asked About Sn95 Seat Frames - Answered.
Replies
1
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TMIproducts
TMIproducts
Top Bottom