Fox seats in 94-04? (SOLVED / Pictures)

The track mounting locations on the floor are identical between fox & sn95 but may require rewiring if pwr tracks are used

The common reason for putting sn95 seats in a fox is mostly cosmetic

The common reason most are uneasy after doing this mod is the sn95 sits considerably higher

Wasn't sure which sub-forum this belonged in, but curious if anyone has ever put fox seats in their sn95? As I've tried the search, both here and google, I can only find results the other way around where people put sn95 seats in a fox, but it still provided me with a lot of good info, like;I have a 95 GTS (v6 with GT undies). It comes with the standard V6 interior, cloth seats with manual tracks. My wife and I are 6'1 and are simply just not comfortable with the standard setup. Seat height wasn't awesome but tolerable, but mostly was just due to leg room. Then I put in a set of seat extenders and love the extra leg room now, but hate the height increase which appears to be a common theme. I'd like to lower the seats but not looking to engineer new brackets or spend $1k+ for recarrosSo, I stand a chance to buy a decent set of seats from a 1990 fox, cloth with manual tracks. Its Titanium vs Opal gray and won't match 100%, but that's not my main concern. I just want a bolt-in solution. And because most people are unhappy with height 'increase' with sn95's in a fox, I can only presume presume if I put fox seats in my 95, it will sit lower. Just curious if anyone has ever done this and what was your take on the setup?