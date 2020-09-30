wikkedturbo408w
Member
-
- Sep 23, 2020
-
- 19
-
- 2
-
- 13
-
- 17
got about two full boxes of miscellaneous parts for sn95/foxes. details for inquirers, also have a few factory 86 gt body panels, in good shape.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|O
|SN95 and Fox Parts
|Drivetrain Parts
|1
|Fox parts that work on SN95's - Interchange List
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|S
|Updated weight parts thread, fox & sn95 stuff, hoods, heads, shortblock, interior etc
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|V
|fox parts in sn95?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|Lots of new parts for Fox and SN95 parts
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|6
|Sn95 vs Fox: Lets talk rust
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|86
|Paint and Body Floor Pan Replacement - Can a SN95/New Edge floorpan be used in a Fox
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|C
|Brakes Stock fox front brakes with sn95 rear
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|C
|For Sale Moser 8.8 Rearend
|Drivetrain Parts
|0
|C
|For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End
|Drivetrain Parts
|0
|Will SN95 TPS work with Fox ECU?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|B
|SN95 To Fox Swap. Brake Problems!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|Fox Difference between Fox PS pump and SN95 PS pump?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|T
|5.0 from a fox into an sn95
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|J
|How far can i go without changing the computer
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|C
|fox or sn95 (cobra)
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10
|SN95 Bbk fox Long tubes sn95
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|X
|Sn95 ssp fox swap gone wrong
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|1
|Fox Body to SN95 fitment question Paxton 1000 supercharger
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|???tps Fox/explorer Tb Swap On To Sn95 5.0?????
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|21
|Sn95 Rear Brake Lines To Fox Stock Lines
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|12
|Fox 5.0 Vs Sn95 5.0
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|33
|Progress Thread The Ragged Gt Thread-little To No Progress Made-Garage Art
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|164
|Project "blown Budget"
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|V
|Sn95 Gauges Into Fox Dash
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|11
|W
|Foxbody Sn95 Spindle Question
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|Correct Offset For Wheels On Sn95 Axle Foxes?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|9
|Brakes Sti Brembo On A Fox
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|Fox Sn95 K Member Into Fox
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|20
|Brakes Sn95 Axles In Fox Rear
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|Random Question(s) Thread
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|44
|Favorite Movie/tv Cars/cars In General
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|143
|J
|Need Help
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|Sn95 Door Panels In A Fox?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|V
|Expired 4.6 Built Engine From 2006 Mustang Gt
|Engine and Power Adder
|2
|Sn95' To Fox Throttle Body Tps Wiring Help
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|0
|Sn95 Dash In A Fox Help
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|Sn95 Balljoint On A Fox Control Arm?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|Would You Guys Trade Your Fox For A Sn95?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|80
|How Much Hp To Run 12s In Sn95 And In Fox?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|93
|J
|Fox Vs Sn95 Distributor
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|3
|Sn95 Vs Fox
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|69
|Reference Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs - Fox/SN95 5.0L
|Resource Discussion Forum
|2
|fox length axles or sn95? And what else for 10in rim?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|42
|Sn95 Brakes... Fox Length... 9inch Ends Or C Clip Elims
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|17
|Build Thread Fox Length Axles And Stock Sn95 Brake Brackets
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|36
|Fs Or Trade 4v 4.6 Swap For Fox Body Or Sn95
|Engine and Power Adder
|0
|C
|Will front end core support from a fox body fit an SN95?
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|2
|S
|alright guys fox to sn95 carbed 302 questions
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0