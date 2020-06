I've just completed my 5 lug / disc upgrade. Replaced a bunch of bushings and noticed the rag joint looks a bit dubious. That led me to steering shafts and these questions. Only 1 shaft seems to have vibration reduction (Borgeson 658), do I need vibration reduction? What is a good brand? There seem to be quite a few. Car is 88 very, GT power steering.



Let me know your thoughts



Thanks,

Red