Fox stereo speaker wiring

Mar 13, 2009
I have replaced the stereo in my 89 LX with an aftermarket Bluetooth stereo. I bought the wiring adapter to plug into the factory harness. The unit powers up fine but no sound from the speakers. I tried another stereo, same thing. That's when I noticed the factory harness only has 5 speaker wires where there aftermarket plug has eight wires. Am I correct in assuming that there are 4 positive wires and 1 common ground in the factory harness? If so can I just repin the aftermarket unit to run all the positives to the positive connection on the factory harness and then wire the 4 ground wires to the common ground of the factory harness?
 
Feb 18, 2001
Am I correct in assuming that there are 4 positive wires and 1 common ground in the factory harness?
No. That is incorrect. The 5-wire plug is your radio power/ground and illumination wires


The speakers are an 8-wire plug. Since you don't see this plug, i assume you have the premium sound radio in which the 8-wire speaker plus is connected to the amp harness.

The standard and premium sound radio are all wired like a 4-channel radio. Premium sound has speakers, but the door and dash are considered a channel and wired in parallel through the OEM amp harness. But each channel gets a 12V+ and ground.

Which OEM radio are you starting with? Is this a premium sound car with 6 oem speakers, or 4? If premium, did you pull the OEM amp and wiring out? Photos would help here
 
Feb 18, 2001
Here’s the base radio wiring diagram. There are two additional wiring diagrams depending on if you have premum sound, or the premium sound with EQ radio. BUT, when you install an aftermarket radio, you remove the amp and harness and are just left with the two body plugs simlar to the base radio. One with 5 wires and one with 8.

Wire colors should be listed below

Please not. The door speakers are wired through the amp harness in the OEM setup. When you remove the amp harness or bypass it, you are no longer powering the door speakers so you need to physically wire them into the dash speakers in parallel
FCA62B08-F90D-4F62-8926-71702D648D87.jpeg
 
