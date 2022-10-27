Fox stereo speaker wiring

modeladdict
I have replaced the stereo in my 89 LX with an aftermarket Bluetooth stereo. I bought the wiring adapter to plug into the factory harness. The unit powers up fine but no sound from the speakers. I tried another stereo, same thing. That's when I noticed the factory harness only has 5 speaker wires where there aftermarket plug has eight wires. Am I correct in assuming that there are 4 positive wires and 1 common ground in the factory harness? If so can I just repin the aftermarket unit to run all the positives to the positive connection on the factory harness and then wire the 4 ground wires to the common ground of the factory harness?