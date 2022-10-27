Fox stereo speaker wiring

Here’s the base radio wiring diagram. There are two additional wiring diagrams depending on if you have premum sound, or the premium sound with EQ radio. BUT, when you install an aftermarket radio, you remove the amp and harness and are just left with the two body plugs simlar to the base radio. One with 5 wires and one with 8.Wire colors should be listed belowPlease not. The door speakers are wired through the amp harness in the OEM setup. When you remove the amp harness or bypass it, you are no longer powering the door speakers so you need to physically wire them into the dash speakers in parallel