Fox Swap to Big Block?

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
31,957
13,247
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Correa said:
Thank you Noobz347, what was the major modification you had to do, if you don't mind to tell.
Click to expand...
Lemme see if I can dig up a [how-to].

You're going to need er...

Engine mounts
Exhaust system
Transmission
Transmission cross member
Front end Springs
Caster/Camber plates
Enough fuel system to support the whole thing
and of course, the engine combo...

It's a tight ass squeeze and your mother will blush if she hears you trying to get the exhaust system hooked up...

I'll dig around a bit. I'm sure we have a thread with pictures around here someplace :shrug:
 
Take a look at this thread before you pull the trigger:



I take it that you already have this engine on hand? If not, I would say that it [is not worth doing]. There are way better/easier/more direct ways to make that kind of power with a small block.

IMO, the only reason to full retard with big block is for something like this:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D26SdnDb9UY&ab_channel=stangluvr

:rock:



Thought you might like this one tho:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZYvv_BQfao&ab_channel=BlakeNichols
 
