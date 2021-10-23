Fox Swap to Big Block?

Thank you Noobz347, what was the major modification you had to do, if you don't mind to tell.
Lemme see if I can dig up a [how-to].
You're going to need er...
Engine mounts
Exhaust system
Transmission
Transmission cross member
Front end Springs
Caster/Camber plates
Enough fuel system to support the whole thing
and of course, the engine combo...
It's a tight ass squeeze and your mother will blush if she hears you trying to get the exhaust system hooked up...
I'll dig around a bit. I'm sure we have a thread with pictures around here someplace