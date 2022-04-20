For Sale Fox trim + gauges for parts

Located in Warner Robins, GA, willing to ship most of this!

Should fit 1987-1993, came out of my 1987 GT

A-pillar gauge trim (2 pods) ($50) like new

Stock A- pillar trim ($30) good condition

A/C trim surround ($10) good condition

2 gauge clusters FOR PARTS. Both speedometers are broken as far as i know. All 4 side gauges and tachometer should work, one is 1987 style, one is 1990 style (bottom bump is different between years)
One cluster has white gauge face stickers
Front plastic could use a buff on both
$20 each, just want em gone
 

