Foxbody bin files (Starting point)

I have a foxbody mustang Ive been building it for a few years now and I can finally see the light.
Its a stock bottom end with gt40 heads and intake. Gonna run like 3psi at first just to work out the bugs before I pay for an appointment at my local dyno. If anybody has a bin file that would be close to my mod list, I would greatly appreciate it.
mods list
340lph pump
ford performance ev6 60 lbs inj
pro m calibrated for 60s
trickflow cam don't remember which one exactly
