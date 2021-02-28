Today I ran a compression test on my 351w swapped 86 mustang

Reason I did is my car is throwing blue smoke out tail pipes under hard acceleration with back fire and really sluggish



this are my result



#1 140

#2 180

#3 150

#4 160

#5 140

#6 150

#7 145

#8 150



Should I be worried about #2 compression so high ? Or are all my other low ?