Engine Foxbody compression test

J

jaycee86

Member
Sep 19, 2019
47
1
8
29
oakland
Today I ran a compression test on my 351w swapped 86 mustang
Reason I did is my car is throwing blue smoke out tail pipes under hard acceleration with back fire and really sluggish

this are my result

#1 140
#2 180
#3 150
#4 160
#5 140
#6 150
#7 145
#8 150

Should I be worried about #2 compression so high ? Or are all my other low ?
 

