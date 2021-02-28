Today I ran a compression test on my 351w swapped 86 mustang
Reason I did is my car is throwing blue smoke out tail pipes under hard acceleration with back fire and really sluggish
this are my result
#1 140
#2 180
#3 150
#4 160
#5 140
#6 150
#7 145
#8 150
Should I be worried about #2 compression so high ? Or are all my other low ?
Reason I did is my car is throwing blue smoke out tail pipes under hard acceleration with back fire and really sluggish
this are my result
#1 140
#2 180
#3 150
#4 160
#5 140
#6 150
#7 145
#8 150
Should I be worried about #2 compression so high ? Or are all my other low ?