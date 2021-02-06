Hi guys have a 89 5.0 5 Speed. Had my engine redone. 306 xe274HR cam, qualfast 195cc/68cc chamber heads, 24lb Injextors set at 43PSI, edlebrock upper and lower performer intake, under drive pullies, stock water pump

Trying to iron out some of the issues. I have the 3 row SVE rad and electric fan. It was sufficient on the stock setup. But it does not cool it down now. Thinking of making the switch to either a spal or flex a lite fan. I'm running a Holley Terminator X ecu on the car and I'm noticing the temps on the car are rising to near op temps within about 4-6 mins of idle. Goes from about 70f-175f before it slows down. The car has a 180 degree thermostat in it right now. Today in BC it was about 3C out and car still was warming up at idle really quickly.

My question Is how long is the fox in colder temps suppose to be hearing up?

2. I'd like to switch to a better fan, What are you guys running for fans? I've heard good things about dual SPAL fans and or a single flex a lite black magic 185

Just like some opinions and input