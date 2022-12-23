1991 Foxbody

replaced : Fuel pump , radiator , distributor , coil , starter coil,



When I changed radiator my fuel pump stopped working replaced it with temporary fuel pump drove it for few days one day when coming home from work with low fuel , forced the fuel pump alot and fried it since it wasnt high pressure i orderd new 255 lpm fuel pump now my car idles for few seconds then dies and when i try to rev it , it just dies

If i leave it revving it'll stay alive im able to slowly rev all the way to 4k rpm but as soon as i quickly try to rev it seems like the fuel cuts off but if i unrev the car a little it'll come back to live.