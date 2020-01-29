Foxbody engine shakes at idle only

Whats up guys i have 90 Foxbody mustang 5 speed, stock bottom end i did a gt40 heads/gt40 upper and lower intake and a tfs1 cam swap, 70mm TB, 76mm MAF with stock 19 injectors, bbk shorty headers, underdrive pulleys. The car starts fine and drives fine but just at idle the engine shakes pretty bad if rev it up the shake goes away. I already put new plugs and wires, new o2 sensors, fixed some vaccum leaks but still shakes, any thoughts? Thanks!