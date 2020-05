Thanks to this site, I've gone down a rabbit hole and my four lug to five lug conversion now includes new Cadillac ATS-V brake calipers. What I need help with now is figuring out what soft lines and fittings are required to go from the stock Foxbody hardlines to the ATS calipers on the SN95 spindles. Do I need special fittings? Does anyone have a part number for SS lines that will make the transition easy? Thanks in advance.