My 1991 foxbody Lx 5.0 I pulled the connector going to my headlight switch because I want to add a new switch and noticed the plug that connects to the switch has melted abit how do you dpin it,? I tried and I cant get the wires to pop out of the melted plug, Is it ok to just cut and resplice the wires going to the new plug connector and wrap them with black electrical tape?