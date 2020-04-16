Hello,I have a 89' foxbody and I recently took apart the upper manifold and cleaned all ports, put it back together and it idled in the 1,500s without coming down for 30 seconds. I went ahead put a new IAC and TPS, and adjusted the idle down to 800 RPMs. The car didn't run good after any of this, now it surges under idle after a minute or it will stall out. As of lately it's been eating oil, and I've been finding oil inside the IAC. I fired it up one day after I adjusted the new TPS to .98 and it smelled really strong of raw gas all through the ports. Out of ideas now.What I've done:I changed 75% of the vacuum lines, don't know what else is left.Put a brand new gasket on upperReplaced distributor cap and rotorThe car still runs poorly after, I don't know what else it could be, I ordered a new EGR valve and new plug wires because my headers burnt one wire. Possibly gonna order new O2s unless someone says otherwise. The codes I got were 15, 63, 67. The car has bolt ons, it has heads, headers, X-pipe, intake, and a bama tune. Need help, loosing my mind over here.