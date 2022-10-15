Foxbody - JBL Tire well subwoofer

Crigano
New Member
-
- Mar 27, 2022
-
- 27
-
- 2
-
- 3
-
- 44
Hi all.
Has anyone used this? I’ve read some reviews and saw a YouTube video on the install. Looks simple and clean.
Would like to hear your thoughts if you’ve used this.
Looking to put this in a 93 LX 5.0.
Thanks!!
Has anyone used this? I’ve read some reviews and saw a YouTube video on the install. Looks simple and clean.
Would like to hear your thoughts if you’ve used this.
Looking to put this in a 93 LX 5.0.
JBL BassPro Hub
Powered 11" subwoofer enclosure with 200-watt amp — mounts to hub of spare tire
www.crutchfield.com
Thanks!!