Foxbody lean. Please help

Infoxicated5.0

Infoxicated5.0

Nov 30, 2019
Toronto
Morning guys, heading out to work yesterday I noticed looking very carefully that my fox is leaning a bit to the drivers side. Springs appear to be OE, so my guess is there sagging like a senior. If I go the spring route, what are the odds that’s the definitive issue..? Seen guys say “tweaked framerails” which is a possibility but highly unlikely for my fox as it’s never really been hard launched. Best fix ?
 

