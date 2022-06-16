foxbody microsquirt no start

I'm having some trouble with my new microsquirt install. Setup is a stock 302 with a mild cam (I'm guessing e303) and 1.7 rockers. I was able to get it running yesterday and it fired up several times no problem and ran very smoothly. I started messing with the idle and calibrated the tps, but when I went to start it again it wouldn't start. It was running pretty rich, so I assumed I fouled the plugs. I changed the spark plugs today and it still wont start. I'm not sure what I could've messed up, but any advice is appreciated!