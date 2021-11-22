I did some searching and never really saw this topic covered. I recently added this to my car and figured the information would be good to consolidate into a thread and added to the tech sticky thread for future use.



As some may know, the early Speed Density 86-88 5.0 cars did not come with a functional Check engine light. You can add a bulb to the spot, and it might illuminate during the crank, but it will never function when a code is stored in the ECU.



The reason for this is because Ford did not complete the wiring to the dash cluster on the Speed Density cars. The pin on the ECU that matters here is Pin 17. On the '89 and later cars with a functioning CEL, the way it was wired is that the bulb has constant 12V, and a wire goes from the bulb down to pin 17 on the ECU. Pin 17 is a ground that the ECU can switch. By closing the circuit, the CEL will now light.



Problem is that on the 87-88 cars, ford left this wiring incomplete. The wire comes from pin 17 into the EEC harness that travels into the engine bay on the passenger side of the firewall, and then travels across the pinch weld to the driver's side of the bay and terminates at the EEC4 plug. There is no connection to the gauge cluster.



1986 cars are also like this, but completely lack any dash wiring as none of the 1986 cars came with any sort of check engine light.



More details below.