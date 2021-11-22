Electrical Foxbody Mustang: Adding functional Check engine light to 86-88 cars

I did some searching and never really saw this topic covered. I recently added this to my car and figured the information would be good to consolidate into a thread and added to the tech sticky thread for future use.

As some may know, the early Speed Density 86-88 5.0 cars did not come with a functional Check engine light. You can add a bulb to the spot, and it might illuminate during the crank, but it will never function when a code is stored in the ECU.

The reason for this is because Ford did not complete the wiring to the dash cluster on the Speed Density cars. The pin on the ECU that matters here is Pin 17. On the '89 and later cars with a functioning CEL, the way it was wired is that the bulb has constant 12V, and a wire goes from the bulb down to pin 17 on the ECU. Pin 17 is a ground that the ECU can switch. By closing the circuit, the CEL will now light.

Problem is that on the 87-88 cars, ford left this wiring incomplete. The wire comes from pin 17 into the EEC harness that travels into the engine bay on the passenger side of the firewall, and then travels across the pinch weld to the driver's side of the bay and terminates at the EEC4 plug. There is no connection to the gauge cluster.

1986 cars are also like this, but completely lack any dash wiring as none of the 1986 cars came with any sort of check engine light.

More details below.
 

1986

As mentioned, none of the 1986 models have a Check engine light, so no wiring exists in the dash or a place on the guage cluster for it. If you want a light, you need to mount a bulb somewhere and feed it constant 12V. Then, tap the negative side of it into pin 17 at the ECU, or at the EEC4 diagnostic test port.

The wire route for Pin 17 is a yellow/black wire out of the EEC 60-pin connector and out into the engine bay through the pass side firewall wiring. It then runs along the pinch weld over to the diagnostic test port and terminates there. Tapping your negative wire in here will trigged that CEL bulb when the circuit closes.

As you can see from the wiring diagram, Pin 17 is just a wingle wire out to the connector

To initiate the test, you would jump pin 46 to the STI (pin 48) and your output blinking bulb would be driven by pin 17.
821A884A-9FC9-49D6-913A-F579CF3C363C.jpeg
 
1987 and 1988

1988 CA MAF cars are excluded from this. They are wired differently and already have a functional CEL

For the most part, 1987 and 1988 are the same as 1986 as to how the CEL is wired out to the test port. A single yellow/black wire runs from PIN 17 out to the eec test port following the same routing.

The way 87/88 differ from 1986 is that the 2.3L Mustang did have a functional CEL, and therefor there is a spot in the cluster for it. It lacks a bulb, so you will need to add the bulb, but since the dash harness is shared between the 5.0 and the 2.3, it means the wiring partially exists, but terminates somewhere prematurely.

Here is where that wire terminates. C135. The wire runs from the cluster across the dash wiring harness and stops at the green 8-pin connector next to the ECU. A 2.3L would have a wire on both sides of the plug, but on the 5.0 cars, the ECU side of the plug is empty. Ford never completed the circuit here
98548B73-9E1C-4AEE-8161-8602C60D2F32.jpeg

There is one sublte difference between the 1987 and 1988 dash wiring. That would be the addition of a diode to the bulb check circuit on 1988. It appears 1987 was run without the diode. I do not know the consequences of running sand diode, but i put there here as a FYI

1987
346F8612-CD7B-42E7-970E-C6FAF7AC9F9E.jpeg

1988 & 1989
27B8EE91-02C1-43E3-AAA6-E44ECB12FCD3.jpeg
 
