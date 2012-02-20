Foxbody mustangs in movies?

LilBerx

LilBerx

Active Member
Jan 11, 2012
340
26
29
29
Logan, UT
So the other day I watched 30 minutes or less. The first scene I seen a foxbody, Jumping the road. The kid in this movies straight up rallied it!

What other movies has stangnet seen that has sweet foxbody scenes in it?
 

TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,651
7,595
234
S.I.NY
the movie where they kid nap the kid for ransom hes driving a 92 lx blue ... i cant think of the name.. menace II society the green gt convertable and a red lx in the drive through.
 
Onefine88

Onefine88

Previously 89SSC18
10 Year Member
Aug 3, 2006
1,422
796
154
I can think of two. Hard To Kill from 1990 has Kelley LeBrock in a white vert.

Species from 1995 has Natashia Henstridge running from the cops in a 4 eye.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,651
7,595
234
S.I.NY
henrod said:
that would be 30 minutes or less
Click to expand...

I'm an idiot haha I had a drink or two in me it was my 21st bday last night . anyway Beverly hills cop 3 - worst one of them all but he has a Mint red vert and also the show tool time Tim buys his son a green gt and they steel it and build him a l. with a saleen kit and a crazy alarm
 
VibrantRedGT

VibrantRedGT

"STANGNET'S PENGUIN SMACKER"
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
14,677
428
154
50
Boca Raton, Florida
www.mustangworks.com
Ice Ice Baby video. "Rollin in my 5.0....." Not a movie.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, the hot Step Mom had a FOX Vert.
Mr. Mom was on and I saw like an 83GT Michael Keaton got out of.

Just Googled this. A list of all Movies a Mustang was in. That's a long list. Not sure which ones the FOX cars are in.
http://www.hcmcstangs.com/forums/showthread.php?t=762
 
larrym1961

larrym1961

5 Year Member
Dec 18, 2010
570
36
49
60
Idaho Falls Id
REDLINE Begining scene gals Mother is working on a blue Mustang LX coupe @ a race shop. There were also a few episodes of Married With Children with a 5.0 Mustang in them too. And a red vert in Lethal Weapon III.
 
aar0s

aar0s

Founding Member
Dec 20, 1998
1,015
55
69
The last boy scout has a white vert in it. It gets blowed up though.
 
91TwighlightGT

91TwighlightGT

15 Year Member
Sep 8, 2002
1,105
335
124
38
Missouri
Visit site
An 87-90 GT gets crushed by the airplane in Con Air.

Oh, and if you've ever seen the video where the guy stole the tank and rampaged through San Diego, there is a Red and Gray Fox GT that stops and watches as the tank rolls through the intersection. Funny what you remember :)

EDIT: It was white, not red and gray
 
foxbodymike87

foxbodymike87

Active Member
Jul 12, 2011
739
32
39
catch me if you can has a seen with an 85-86 gt and honey i blew up the kid has a nice two tone gt that gets squished by the baby.
 
Top Bottom