Foxbody mustangs in movies?

I'm an idiot haha I had a drink or two in me it was my 21st bday last night . anyway Beverly hills cop 3 - worst one of them all but he has a Mint red vert and also the show tool time Tim buys his son a green gt and they steel it and build him a l. with a saleen kit and a crazy alarm
REDLINE Begining scene gals Mother is working on a blue Mustang LX coupe @ a race shop. There were also a few episodes of Married With Children with a 5.0 Mustang in them too. And a red vert in Lethal Weapon III.
An 87-90 GT gets crushed by the airplane in Con Air.
Oh, and if you've ever seen the video where the guy stole the tank and rampaged through San Diego, there is a Red and Gray Fox GT that stops and watches as the tank rolls through the intersection. Funny what you remember