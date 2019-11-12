Hey Fellas, technically my vehicle isn't a Mustang but most of what's under the hood is so I hope you don't mind me seeking your help. Seven years ago installed a 92 5.0HO/AOD into my 1966 Ford F100 using the Ford Racing plug n play harness. The engine, trans, computer, etc all came from the same donor 1992 GT convertible. The only mods I've made are Explorer intake/ 65mm throttlebody, 70mm MAF, JBA shorty headers. This truck is my daily and was running perfectly until a few days ago. I drove to a meeting fine. After the meeting it started running really rough, sporatic idle, etc. Thought it might be running out of gas but filled it up and no change. Installed new few filter, no change. Cleaned MAF, EGR IAC, replaced TPS, tried a new distributor and even a different A9P ecu but the problem continues. I continue to go thru your Surge Checklist but nothing I've tried changes the outcome.

The computer is throwing no codes beyond the soft codes that are expected with the Ford Racing harness. The EGR is still in tact and working but there is no smog pump, etc, thus codes 81, 82 & 85 are expected. Code 67 is also present but there is a button to push on the module that bypasses that code for KOER test.

Anyway, I could sure use some help if you have any ideas what my problem is. The truck starts, runs smooth at 1000 rpms for a few seconds then begins to fluctuate up to 1200 or so then down to 200 back & forth, then dies. It won't stay running when put in gear.

Any thoughts??? Thanks!!!