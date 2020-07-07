Brakes Foxbody SN95 Booster install Question

Waz900

Waz900

New Member
Apr 22, 2005
5
0
1
Sewell, New Jersey
Hey guys,

I’ve read just about everything out here on the SN95 booster install on a Fox. I have an 88 that’s had the whole front end replaced from what I believe was an aero-front year car. I’ve shortened the studs, elongated the holes, and I’ve spent plenty of time trying to wiggle this thing in, but I’m still not able to get this thing in. I’ve come to grips that I’m going to have to clearance my strut tower, and that’s fine. The issue I’m posting about is related to the right side master cylinder stud. In trying to get this thing in, I was hitting different parts of the booster with a deadblow hammer. I pushed the right master cylinder stud through the booster’s case slightly. Can anyone tell me if I’ve compromised this booster and will need a new one? I’m leaning toward yes, but I don’t know enough about them to be able to definitively tell. The last thing I want to do is get this in and have to take it out again. Thanks in advance for your help.
 



