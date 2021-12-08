Foxbody values

John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,887
1,232
174
57
Maryland
Since used car prices are higher now, does that higher market value also apply to our Foxbody cars? Or are we still just a niche market for whatever it happens to be worth ?
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,944
12,812
224
Massachusetts
I think we are niche.

Your average person looking for a new Explorer or F150 or Camry isn't cross-shopping fox bodies against those. When normalcy returns to the used car market, I still think fox bodies will stay where they are for now.

Sn95's are also creeping up into the same category....except for 96-98 GT's. :)
 
DudeStang

DudeStang

Nuts fell off while driving
Apr 30, 2017
558
287
73
I peruse Fox Mustangs on Craigslist and Auto Trader pretty regularly and I think prices have gone up quite a bit the last year and a half or so. When I was shopping for mine in early 2020, I regularly found drivable examples for under $6,500. Now, the cheapest ones are rarely under $8,500 and I’ve seen some crazy prices just on rollers.

There have been some crazy prices for Fox Mustangs on the auction sites too (Bring a Trailer, Cars & Bids) but those are usually really low mileage examples. Not sure how that has impacted prices overall.

New Edge prices have been going up a lot too. Cars that would have sold for maybe $6k a few years ago - people are advertising them asking for $10k. High mileage ones too, in not so great shape.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,944
12,812
224
Massachusetts
I sold my '03 GT for $9500 with 67K miles back in 2009. I struggled to get that number so realistically it probably should have been an $8-8.5k car. Now for me to get the exact same car back in the same condition, same miles, etc would cost me well into the teens.

I still kick myself for selling that car.
 
  • Sad
Reactions: 1 user
