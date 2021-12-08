Foxbody values

I peruse Fox Mustangs on Craigslist and Auto Trader pretty regularly and I think prices have gone up quite a bit the last year and a half or so. When I was shopping for mine in early 2020, I regularly found drivable examples for under $6,500. Now, the cheapest ones are rarely under $8,500 and I’ve seen some crazy prices just on rollers.



There have been some crazy prices for Fox Mustangs on the auction sites too (Bring a Trailer, Cars & Bids) but those are usually really low mileage examples. Not sure how that has impacted prices overall.



New Edge prices have been going up a lot too. Cars that would have sold for maybe $6k a few years ago - people are advertising them asking for $10k. High mileage ones too, in not so great shape.