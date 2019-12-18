Hello, I am having a weird problem and I have looked all over but cannot find any solid answer.

I turn the key to the run position, all lights come on and fuel pump is running. (fuel filter was recently replaced) typically the fuel pump runs for a few seconds then goes off, that is when I start the car. But when I have this issue, the fuel pump does not stop running. The engine cranks over but will not start. I have been spraying a little bit of ether in the intake and it will start right up and run great. Then for the next few days the car will start and run perfectly, which makes me believe it is not a fuel or ignition problem. Sometimes I will have this problem daily and sometimes I will not have this problem for a week.

What has really been stumping me is that the car runs good and will start without an issue for at least the rest of the day. And why will the fuel pump not shut off when I am having this problem?



I have searched for weeks trying to find the answer to this issue.