Foxtoberfest 2022

My dad had a bra
Is anyone else going to Foxtoberfest, this year?
I've wanted to go to the various fox and car events in general, my whole life, but have been too busy with career to make it happen. Not so, this year! I plan on bringing out Black Jack. The blue '93 is in the shop and the Black '91's interior is still in pieces. I've put a lot of time into Black Jack, lately, and it's the most street worthy/ready to hop in and go of my cars. Hope to rectify this before next year's event and maybe I'll take all 3!
Have any of you been before? Was it worth going? Recommendations in the Concord, NC area?
Here're some links & info to get you up to speed in case you might be interested in attending:
General overview from the main page:
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
12:00-5:00pm - OPEN HOUSE AT FOX MUSTANG RESTORATION, 105 Pine Forest Rd, Locust, NC 28097
5:00-5:30pm - CRUISE TO DOWNTOWN CONCORD
6:00-8:00pm - THE BASEMENT, RETRO BARCADE, 14 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025
Come see where all of the magic happens! Open House at Fox Mustang Restoration from 12-5pm. We'll have a food vendor here from 12-2pm. Event merchandise will also be available. Then we'll follow that with a 25 minute cruise to the quaint, historic town of Concord, NC, where we'll fill the top floor of a parking deck for some great views and photo ops on the rooftop . There's an after-party at a retro barcade, The Basement, where you can play old school games like Galaga, Street Fighter, Ms. Pacman, and all the pinball you could want.
Thursday, October 13, 2022
10am-5pm - FOX HUNT, various locations
The Fox Hunt is a self-guided driving event in the form of a poker run. You will receive list of locations to visit where you will draw a poker card and be given a corresponding stamp on your Fox Hunt sheet. Collect enough stamps to form a poker hand and you'll be entered to win some awesome prizes including a 2023 Foxtoberfest VIP Experience. The Fox Hunt will run all day Thursday and Friday (or within operating hours of the different locations) and prizes will be awarded at the Foxtoberfest awards ceremony on Saturday. Anyone can participate (Age 18+), you do not have to be the driver, multiple people in the same car can play. If you purchase the Fox Hunt full details will be mailed to you prior to the event. A few examples of places you might visit: Prestige Motorsports, Mustang Owner's Museum, Whiskey Prison, Fenway Roush.
4:00-9:00pm - CABARRUS BREWING COMPANY, 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28025
Come party like a Fox Star! It's Fox-Tuber-Fest Hosted by GearHead704! Join us and some popular Fox-related YouTubers at Cabarrus Brewing Company, a large local brewery with tons of space, and plenty of delicious brews. We'll be there from 5-9pm and we'll have special parking for your Fox! There's no charge for this event, just pay for your own food/drink.
YouTuber List: Matt from GearHead704, Caleb from Foxcast Media, Kyle from Fab Forums, Kenneth Sean from Blue Oval Media, Chris from The Infamous Project, Jim from The Fox Chamber, Dan from NeoMustangs, Lala from LaLaFox
Friday, October 14, 2022
10:00am - 5:00pm - FOX HUNT, various locations
Locations for the Fox Hunt will be announce later this month
10:00am-12pm Mustang Owner's Museum Meet
Come spend the morning at the Mustang Owner's Museum. The Museum will be open, and we will have a breakfast food truck onsite. We will leave from this location to cruise to Morrow Mountain.
12:00pm - 3:30pm - CRUISE TO MORROW MOUNTAIN
The fun of a Fox is DRIVING IT and we're excited to add this cruise to the Foxtoberfest event schedule! We'll cruise to the top of Morrow Mountain and grab some great photos up there and then spiral back down to the mountain and cruise to Southern Grace Distilleries. There will be food trucks available there for lunch and tour opportunities. We will leave the distillery to cruise to the Kick-Off Party below.
4:00pm-9:00pm - KICK-OFF PARTY at EMBASSY SUITES
We'll be hosting a big 'ol parking lot party that you don't want to miss complete with a parking lot full of Foxes, food, beer, a DJ! It's going to be a banging good time! Mike Clay from Retro Stangs will be hosting a stereo competition at this event!
Saturday, October 15, 2022
7:00am - 5:00pm - Foxtoberfest Car Show
It's show day at the Charlotte Motor Speedway! Foxes will be allowed into the show field for general parking at 9am. VIP and early passes will be allowed in at 7am and 8am respectively. Awards are voted on by your fellow Fox Owners! Awards will be given out at the end of the day.
Competitive Categories:
BEST IN SHOW, Best 1979-86 All Original, Best 1979-86 Modified, Best 1979-86 Driver, Best 1987-93 All Original, Best 1987-93 Modified, Best 1987-93 Driver, Best Work in Progress, Best Non-Mustang Fox, Best Special Edition
There are also Choice Awards given out by special individuals like Gearhead704, the PITS team, and more! All day Power Curve Motorsports will be running their dyno to find out who has ponies in their Foxes. An award for highest horsepower will be awarded. Vendors and swap will be out there with their products from 9-4pm.
General Grass Parking - This is a grass lot that will hold approximately 500 Foxes. This parking area is first-come, first-served with no assigned spaces. Any Fox can be in this area. Price: $30
General Paved Parking - This is a paved lot with 219 spaces available. Any Fox can be in this section and you can choose as assigned space that will be waiting for you when you arrive. Price: $40
Designated Category - This section allows owners with specialty Foxes to park with other Foxes of the same specialty. This section is paved. You must have a Fox that fits into one of the following categories to park in this section: Saleen, Cobra ('79-'81, '93), SVO, Non-Mustang Foxes, SSP, Pace Car, Project Cars, GT350. Price: $50
Featured "Misfit Foxes" Section - We are accepting applications for weird and odd Foxes. This section is invite only. Click here to submit your application. Price: $50
VIP - This ticket includes more items than just a car show spot. In fact, with this ticket you will receive two spaces for your Fox and we'll park it diagonally to give it more visual impact. You'll also receive early parking (7am), a special decal, wristbands for 2 for entrance into the VIP tent where a catered lunch will be provided, entrance to the Foxy Lounge Party Tent, and a special VIP jacket or chair. Price: $300
Foxes for Sale - This area is specifically for Foxes that are for sale. With this ticket you receive a windshield sticker so your Fox can be voted on as well as a Foxtoberfest branded "For Sale" sign. Price: $50
FAQs
Can I pay at the gate?
Yes! The cost is $30 for car show or $60 for swap meet or to sell your Fox, please bring cash to speed the line.
If I pre-registered do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
No, the only thing you need to bring is the window sticker that was mailed to you.
What if my Fox isn't good enough for the show, but I still want to bring it?
EVERY FOX IS SHOW-WORTHY! Our show welcomes Foxes in any condition.! We even have a trophy for "Best Driver" and we have "Most in Need of" awards where you can win upholstery, carpet or a convertible top.
Is there a fee for spectators?
Spectators are $10 per person for 12 and older, paid at the gate, please bring cash to speed the line.
Is truck & trailer parking available?
Yes, we have a lot for trucks & trailers. Click here for more info
Will food be available?
Yes, food is available for purchase from several food trucks.
Will alcohol be available?
Yes, Charlotte Motor Speedway will be selling beer & wine. Please drink responsibly.
Can I bring a Mustang to Foxtoberfest that's not a Fox-Body?
Yes, you are welcome to bring other year Mustangs, but you will be parked in spectator parking at a $5 charge. Only Fox-Bodies will be allowed on the show field.
Can I bring a non-Mustang Fox to Foxtoberfest?
Yes, any registered car that sits on a fox chassis will be allowed in the show. In fact, we even have a trophy category for non-Mustang Foxes!
Can I bring a Fox-Body with an LS motor to Foxtoberfest?
Yes, any registered car that sits on a fox chassis will be allowed in the show.
What can I bring into the event?
You may bring your own food and drink into the event. Leashed, well-behaved pets are welcome.
How do I get an event t-shirt?
Event t-shirts will be sold at all Foxtoberfest events and are available on our website.
What's the refund policy?
The event is rain or shine. No refunds will be given.
Is the event family friendly?
Yes, children are welcome and there will be a playground available.
Will there be a Swap Meet?
Yes! We had a great turn-out for Swap Meet vendors last year and expect an even bigger turn out this year. This is an awesome opportunity to show your parts to 2,500 Fox fans, so clean out your garages and get to selling! Space is limited, register early to secure one. The All-Fox Swap Meet will be on both Friday & Saturday!
How big are the swap meet spaces?
The swap meet spaces are 10'x20' and will be in a grassy area. You may pop a staked tent in this area. If you would like to have a vehicle parked at your swap meet space you will need to buy two spaces.
What can be sold at the swap meet?
We ask that the majority of your parts are Fox-Body. Any USED Fox-Body parts are allowed in the swap meet area. New parts (except New Old Stock parts), accessories (t-shirts, hats, etc), food or drink may NOT be sold.
What time is Swap Meet Setup?
Swap Meet Vendor Setup starts at 4:00pm on Friday and 6:00am on Saturday.
How can I contact the organizer with any questions?
If you need more information you can email us at [email protected]. Put "Foxtoberfest" in the subject line.
