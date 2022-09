FOXTOBERFEST FOXTOBERFEST 2022 Show dates: October 12-15, 2022 Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Registration: Registration is open. Please See the button above to take you to the ticket page. Registration will close September 12th. Registration package will be sent out mid-September. Tentative Schedule...

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Friday, October 14, 2022

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Foxtoberfest 2022 Car Show Options ​

FAQs