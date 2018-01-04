Frame And Strut Tower Repair

Do you have a metal brake to bend the shapes you will need?
Don’t skimp on the frame rails. Study this a bit. You’ll want to find some solid steel tubing for the crush tubes that go inside the frame rails where the k-member bolts to. 12 gauge though for the frame rails.
Like the guys mentioned, look at the frame rail kit offered by LMR. I could make my own, but I’ll get that kit for my car.
The shock towers will still require some creativity on your part.
Unless you can find a salvage fox front end for donor parts.
It’s definitely doable, just be ready to do it correctly. Measure a couple times for solid reference points before cutting. Then don’t move the car one bit until you have the replacement parts welded back in to the original measurements.
If you need any advice, holler at me, I’ll help you out.
Like the other guys mentioned, look at the cowel area underneath you fenders. @mikestang63
? You want to show him why?