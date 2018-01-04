Frame And Strut Tower Repair

Mine look good there, I will dig some more. I do HVAC and plumbing, the shop has a bender, cutter, and plasma for the thicker gauge. We don't have 12gauge but I'm sure we can get it. I'm thinking about cutting at the small angle piece that's on main frame rails and running some 12 gauge bent in the U siding it inside of the main then another alittle bigger around that to match up. And small holes here and there on bottom to spot weld together. This is the only part I worry about. The start point and clean one at that hopefully I don't have to dig to much pass that.

Green arrow on pic.