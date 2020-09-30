Hey guys first post here. I'm getting my 86 GT convertible ready for a good ole restoration. It's an Indiana car so you can imagine the state it's in. No I won't buy a new one so don't worry about telling me to just get a less rusty one. I'm too attached and sentimental because it's my first car.



I'm bringing it down to SC where I live now and I know the first thing I need to do before doing bodywork is to get the frame straightened. It was hit in the front fender years ago and the inner apron was very slightly bent. Thankfully it wasn't a hard hit. My main question is, has anyone had their foxbody frames straightened and what did it cost? I know there are too many variables involved for it to be exact to what the cost for mine will be, but i want an idea if any of you have gotten a similar job done.



Also what did you do to prep the car to have it straightened so it cost less? Thanks guys.