Paint and Body frame straightening

B

bodvarson

New Member
Sep 30, 2020
1
0
1
25
Greenville SC
Hey guys first post here. I'm getting my 86 GT convertible ready for a good ole restoration. It's an Indiana car so you can imagine the state it's in. No I won't buy a new one so don't worry about telling me to just get a less rusty one. I'm too attached and sentimental because it's my first car.

I'm bringing it down to SC where I live now and I know the first thing I need to do before doing bodywork is to get the frame straightened. It was hit in the front fender years ago and the inner apron was very slightly bent. Thankfully it wasn't a hard hit. My main question is, has anyone had their foxbody frames straightened and what did it cost? I know there are too many variables involved for it to be exact to what the cost for mine will be, but i want an idea if any of you have gotten a similar job done.

Also what did you do to prep the car to have it straightened so it cost less? Thanks guys.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,755
10,718
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
I did nothing to prep the car.

It was about $150.

It was roughly 20 years ago.

As for the rest: Well, the dude that puts it on the frame on the jig will be able to say if the car is salvageable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
RED2001GT How hard is it to Straighten out the Front Frame Rail and/or Core Support? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 56
S frame straightening in so cal Regional Forums and Event Information 0
S frame straightening help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
OrangeMustangGt Can you straighten the frame? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
P Frame shop in the NW sub of Chicago area The Welcome Wagon 0
W 1967 dynacorn frame rail and shock tower assembly issue 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
C Front Side Rails - Sub Frame Connectors 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Box in the Frame Rails 92 Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
1989FoxFan Interior and Upholstery How to replace convertible top frame rails Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Q Paint and Body Convertible Windshield Frame Clearcoat Cleanup Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
6 New to forum The Welcome Wagon 1
Alldegree Fox Fox Body Frame Rust-- Scrap or Save? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 203
1 Options for complete front frame for 68 coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 12
Rdub6 Paint and Body Stress cracks on hood frame Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Paint and Body Looking For Frame Rail Dimensions 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
L Replacement of convertible top with frame 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
H Interior and Upholstery 93 Convertible-Top of rear seat frame 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
P 1986 2.3 to V-8 sub-frame connector selection and rear end donor? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
B Suspension Frame damage or kmember tweaked?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
C Paint and Body interchangeable frame parts 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
R Early Frame rails The Welcome Wagon 4
7 For Sale 1976 cobra Floor/Sub Frame Mustang II Parts 1
K Paint and Body 2005 - unibody/frame specs 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
P Paint and Body 1990 LX convertible need help identify "J" frames riveted to rocker panels Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M new to me 1965 mustang. looking for links to full frame threads. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
J Sn95 convertible frame sagging 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Edbert Convertible top frames 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
B Fox 87 GT rust repair 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
paddyrk Question about installing sub-frame connectors 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
K Fixing a bent frame rail 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S Is my car doomed? Bought it like this.. RIP FRAME? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
P 2002 mustang convertible top frame adjustment SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
1991vert 1991 Convertible Top Frame Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Sulli88GT Frame And Strut Tower Repair 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 38
Ls1bozo Sub Frame Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
W Iso 1975 302 Frame Mounts 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
A Sub Frames 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S Windshield Frame Rust Repair? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
moonraker The Best/proper Way To Fix Door Glass In A Frame? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
B Paint and Body Looking To Buy A 1970 Mach 1 Body And Frame 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M WTB/Trade Iso: '78 V8 Frame/motor Mounts, Manifolds/headers & Oil Pan Mustang II Parts 1
G Expired 1970 Rear Frame Rails & Fender Tubs $450 Interior Exterior Parts 0
R Is It Normal Or A Convertible Frame To Flex A Bit When Jacked Up? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
John Dirks Jr Sub Frame Connectors 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 31
J Paint and Body Can Frame Rack Ruin/damage New Suspension Parts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
J Frame Shop Kc Area? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
D 1996 Gt - Race Able With Prior Frame Rail Damage. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R Frame Not Strait 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
M Dent Repair On Front Frame Rail, Need Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
billison Flush Front Frame Rails 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom