Hello, Patrick Sullivan, NOOB here trying to use my Fox Body to Auto Cross Here in Colorado! & I am trying to correct a BUTT load of problems, mechanical as well as electrical. So, 1st problem, my FREAKY headlights stay, on all the time. In my 89 Lx convertible + someone took out the light switch and pulled all the wires out of the holder & is MIA (missing in action). Need a game plan/pin out with wire color & location in the back of the switch. Or any other suggestions - Thanks in advance...