FREAKY headlights

P

Patrick Sullivan

New Member
Jul 1, 2022
3
0
1
70
Aurora CO
Hello, Patrick Sullivan, NOOB here trying to use my Fox Body to Auto Cross Here in Colorado! & I am trying to correct a BUTT load of problems, mechanical as well as electrical. So, 1st problem, my FREAKY headlights stay, on all the time. In my 89 Lx convertible + someone took out the light switch and pulled all the wires out of the holder & is MIA (missing in action). Need a game plan/pin out with wire color & location in the back of the switch. Or any other suggestions - Thanks in advance...
89 Mustang !.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Electrical Foxbody headlight plug replace
Replies
6
Views
240
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
V
1966 Mustang GT - Courtesy/Interior Light issue
Replies
2
Views
131
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
COramprat
COramprat
S
Help with RF cobra 75.
Replies
2
Views
192
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Sean Canney
S
J
Progress Thread 1998 v6 mustang no crank no start first time on forum
Replies
1
Views
207
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DaBard
D
R
Electrical Fox Body Fuel Pump Issues
Replies
1
Views
195
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom