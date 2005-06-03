Freaky's Official Explorer and GT-40 intake thread. 56k, dont' bother

100% positive, no. i do have a pic of the build tag for this EXP1 intake. it was 1/24/97. Unfortuneatley I didn't get to remove it off of the explorer myself. of all the reserch i've done, it was at the end of febuary when the switch was made, although there have been a bunch of cross breeds (P heads with EGR intake) etc. Just depended on where they were built and what they had left in the parts bins.