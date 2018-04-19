Free+Shipping\Local Pickup Free Misc mustang parts

C

Church401

Member
Mar 20, 2018
47
4
18
27
Free e7 heads 69k miles.

Free k member 92 notchback, with brand new control arms.

Free power steering pump and high pressure line, the line was cross threaded into the pump, maybe somebody can fix it and use it dumps about 1/16 of a quart of fluid in the drive way every week


All emissions stuff was working and free, charcoal canister , valves lines, stuff like that,

I have a set of shorty headers and h pipe for somebody for 100$ if interested.

Free brake booster excellent working shape.

Free vacuum block firewall mounted.

Shaving my bay and converting to manual brakes shoot me a message if you need something,

I can’t ship free things so local pickup only, in Rhodes island i prefer the stuff to go to a good home, and somebody who might need it to finish their car. This might be the wrong forum for this kind of post but it seems the most active, and I’d like to clear as much room in my shop before this stuff goes to the dump.
 

O

Old Stang

New Member
Jun 11, 2018
1
0
1
56
Woodstock, GA
Hello,
I'll take the new control arms (A-arms) and you can keep (or send to dump) the stock K-member as it's too big and heavy justify shipping.
Please let me know shipping to Woodstock, GA 30189, PM reply is OK. Thanks.

Last edited:
thegtguy

thegtguy

New Member
Feb 12, 2004
22
0
1
Still have the heads? I could use them. Oh I see you don't want to ship them. If you change your mind, I will pay shipping.
 
Mexidankus

Mexidankus

Member
Jul 8, 2018
7
2
13
23
Miami
Hi mate, you wouldn't happen to still have those heads would ya? I'll gladly pay for shipping.
 
