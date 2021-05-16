So since it’s about to get unreasonably hot here in the south I figured I’d try and get my ac working this summer on my 89 GT. I went out today to get some retrofit adapters only to find out my car already has them on. I also picked up a can of ez chill r134a with the gauge built into the line. I don’t know much about the history of my car and especially with the ac system. It didn’t work when I got it and I never looked into it until now. So I turned the car on and hooked the line up to the low pressure fitting and tried to start filling it up.



I noticed nothing was really happening and the compressor wasn’t turning on at all so I found a forum somewhere on here explaining that I could jump the low pressure connector to force the compressor on. I jumped it and voila it turned on. So I then tried to start filling again. I didn’t want to keep the compressor on for long as I didn’t know the condition or amount of oil in the system. It seemed as if nothing was coming out of the can even though the gauge was moving. The system measured 0 PSI and when I pushed the button to fill it up it shot up as if it was filling but when I let back off to measure it dropped back to 0. I also noticed that after about 15 minutes of trying this the can wasn’t getting any lighter and none of the r134a seemed to even be going into the car. The ac also wasn’t blowing any colder.



What could cause nothing to come out of the can like that? I know I’m probably going to get the lecture on how putting r134a into an r12 system is bad and won’t last but I don’t have 600-700 extra bucks lying around to purchase an out of stock conversion kit. What steps should I take next to at least get the AC working temporarily so the car is even drivable this summer?